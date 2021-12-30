Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office investigates truck larceny

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying suspects, involved in the larceny of a truck, in New Market.

In the first video, you can see the suspect, with a white female, at the Country Inn and Suites, in Harrisonburg on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

In the second video, on Sunday, December 26, you can see the suspect leaving a 2001 white Ford F-250 at a church, that was reported stolen from Harrisonburg, on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday, December 26, at approximately 11 a.m, that a silver 2002 Dodge Ram (VA UXZ 7975), was stolen from a church located at the 4600 block of Old Valley Pike. Deputies have determined that the Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Rt. 11 after being stolen.

If you have any information about these cases, please contact SCSO Case Manager, Inv. Jameson Cowgill at (540) 459-6100. Please do not post tips on social media.

