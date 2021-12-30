Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported Jaxson Moran, 13, was abducted...
Man accused of abducting son, holding his mother at gunpoint in custody; boy safe
22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution
The university will not require booster shots, but does encourage them.
JMU to keep same COVID protocols for spring semester
VSP activated the first Augusta County AMBER Alert Tuesday night.
Augusta County’s first AMBER Alert resolved safely
Investigators determined a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Ezra J. Bennett of...
Waynesboro PD investigates Christmas Eve crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
On I-81 at mile marker 224 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County causes delays and rerouting
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
Visitors not permitted at UVA Medical Center beginning late Dec. 30