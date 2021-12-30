Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County causes delays and rerouting

On I-81 at mile marker 224 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 224 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All south lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.0 miles.

Traffic is being detoured off of Exit 225. The southbound 225 Entrance ramp is blocked.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

