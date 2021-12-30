Tractor trailer crash in Augusta County causes delays and rerouting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 224 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All south lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.0 miles.

Traffic is being detoured off of Exit 225. The southbound 225 Entrance ramp is blocked.

