Virginia AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policing

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general says a small town’s police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights.

Attorney General Mark Herring filed the lawsuit Thursday against the town of Windsor. The court action comes after a monthslong investigation into the police department by Herring’s office.

The probe was prompted by a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor Police Department officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino.

The video drew nationwide attention and outrage when it came to light months after the traffic stop. Town officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

