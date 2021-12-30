Virginia launches mortgage relief program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures related to the COVID pandemic.

Applications open Monday, January 3.

The Mortgage Relief Program is similar to the Virginia Rent Relief Program, paid for with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Governor Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”

Virginia received more than $258 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowners Assistance Fund to support homeowners facing housing instability resulting from pandemic-related job losses and cutbacks.

“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.”

Each eligible homeowner must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after January 21, 2020 and must currently own and occupy the property as the primary residence. In addition, there are maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements. More information on eligibility requirements from the U.S. Department of the Treasury can be found here.

Funds from the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program will be distributed directly to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, county treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies and homeowner and condominium associations, according to the governor’s office.

To apply or learn more about VMRP, visit VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or call 833-687-8677 (833-OUR-VMRP).

To apply for Rent Relief, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.