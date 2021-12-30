Advertisement

Visitors not permitted at UVA Medical Center beginning late Dec. 30

University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is putting new restrictions in place on visitors.

The UVA Medical Center announced Thursday, December 30, that visitors will not be allowed at the inpatient units and the Transitional Care Hospital as of 9 p.m.

Additionally, Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, visitors also will be restricted from the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas as of 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Also, all public spaces – including the hospital lobby, cafeteria, and waiting areas – are closed to the public.

UVA Medical Center says these changes are in connection with COVID-19 cases surging.

Visitation Policy Exceptions

Limited exceptions for specific patients can be made if the visitor is not COVID-19 positive and does not have symptoms of COVID-19 or other contagious illness. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital, must always wear a mask and must remain with the patient at all times.

Exceptions include:

  • Pediatric patients and patients with disabilities: May have one adult designated visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, emergency department visit or outpatient visit or procedure.
  • Patients at the end of life: May have two adult designated visitors with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions before coming to UVA Health.

