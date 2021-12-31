Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage episode filmed in Waynesboro airs this weekend

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Tune in this Saturday, January 1 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday January 2 at 1:00 a.m. to see Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage featuring Jerry Bower’s Short Cut High School Bus and Camp LIGHT, filmed in Waynesboro.

Big Kenny from Big & Rich and Charlie Pennachio from the band Linear visited Camp LIGHT, established to provide services for kids with special needs and their families, to film an episode of their show “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” earlier in 2021.

Big & Rich’s Big Kenny and his sidekick Charlie Pennachio find and meet the builders, crafters and tinkerers of the craziest motorized “projects” you’ve ever seen, according to Camp LIGHT director Kelly Truxell.

The episode originally aired at the end of August, and will be airing again this weekend. Tune in to see Big Kenny and Charlie feel like school kids again as they check out the Short Cut High Bus, a low rider hot rod school bus customized by Jerry Bower.

They also get to tour Camp LIGHT where the Short Cut High Bus lives and entertains special needs children. The Short Cut High school bus was on display at Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland event and has been featured at many car shows.

Camp LIGHT’s mission is “to show kids with special needs and circumstances that life is only limited by their imagination, and to give them new tools and skills, along with love and support, to inspire them to become anything they can dream.”

Campers at Camp LIGHT enjoyed taking a ride in the specialized bus and hearing the engine rev up. Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage airs on the Circle All-Access Network, and will show the Short Cut High/Camp LIGHT episode Saturday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 p.m. EST and Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 a.m. EST.

You can find the Circle All-Access Network through Peacock, Roku, DISH Network, XUMO, some Smart TVs and other digital channels. Check out behind-the-scenes photos and a teaser video below.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.