Decreases in electric bills this December

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, the lack of cold weather has helped many save money on their electric bill.

Preston Knight with the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative said there’s been a decrease in electric power usage this past December versus a typical year. This is important as heating your house takes more out of your wallet compared to air conditioning in the summer.

“If it’s 5 degrees at home and you want to be comfortable at 70 degrees, that’s a big difference for your heating system to keep you comfortable. But the summertime, another extreme, it could be 95 but if you want it to be 65 in your house, that’s not quite as big of a gap,” Knight said. Knight also said it’s important to remember that the electricity you use now won’t show up on your bill for a few weeks.

