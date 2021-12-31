Harrisonburg police are increasing patrols and checkpoints for New Years Eve

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will have extra patrols out and about Friday evening, which include checkpoints at various locations and bar checks at local restaurants.

While HPD does want you to have fun and celebrate the new year, they most importantly want you to do it safely.

“We have extra patrol for DUI enforcement out looking for those that want to drink and drive,” said Lt. Charles Grubbs, Patrol Division Commander for the Harrisonburg Police Department. “The expectations is for people to be safe and have a good time, but also to understand that you shouldn’t drive and drive.”

Lt. Grubbs adds that if you are too drunk to drive, have a sober driver take you home or use a ride-share service because it is safer and much cheaper than a DUI charge.

