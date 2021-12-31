Advertisement

Harrisonburg police are increasing patrols and checkpoints for New Years Eve

Don't drink and drive.
Don't drink and drive.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will have extra patrols out and about Friday evening, which include checkpoints at various locations and bar checks at local restaurants.

While HPD does want you to have fun and celebrate the new year, they most importantly want you to do it safely.

“We have extra patrol for DUI enforcement out looking for those that want to drink and drive,” said Lt. Charles Grubbs, Patrol Division Commander for the Harrisonburg Police Department. “The expectations is for people to be safe and have a good time, but also to understand that you shouldn’t drive and drive.”

Lt. Grubbs adds that if you are too drunk to drive, have a sober driver take you home or use a ride-share service because it is safer and much cheaper than a DUI charge.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VA Governor Ralph Northam led the commonwealth through many law-changes.
New year brings new laws to the commonwealth
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Sentara RMH gives update on visitation policy
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting