Advertisement

Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With New Year’s Eve celebrations getting underway, local bars and restaurants are preparing.

Aside from setting up decorations and staying open later, bartenders at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg are also preparing to look for signs that someone might have had too much to drink.

“We do a really great job ourselves as bartenders communicating with each other,” said S.J., a bartender at Pale Fire Brewing Co. “So if we even think someone is starting to get to that limit, we might want to think about cutting them off and we’ll communicate that to the other bartenders that are working.”

If you plan on drinking tonight, do not drink and drive, drink plenty of water and be polite to your bartenders.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VA Governor Ralph Northam led the commonwealth through many law-changes.
New year brings new laws to the commonwealth
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Sentara RMH gives update on visitation policy
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

Latest News

Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge
Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrationss
Don't drink and drive.
Harrisonburg police are increasing patrols and checkpoints for New Years Eve