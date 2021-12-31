Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With New Year’s Eve celebrations getting underway, local bars and restaurants are preparing.

Aside from setting up decorations and staying open later, bartenders at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg are also preparing to look for signs that someone might have had too much to drink.

“We do a really great job ourselves as bartenders communicating with each other,” said S.J., a bartender at Pale Fire Brewing Co. “So if we even think someone is starting to get to that limit, we might want to think about cutting them off and we’ll communicate that to the other bartenders that are working.”

If you plan on drinking tonight, do not drink and drive, drink plenty of water and be polite to your bartenders.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.