MRL Central Library closing Jan. 3-8 for updates, Story Times temporarily move to Valley Mall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After over 20 years, Massanutten Regional Library’s Central location in Harrisonburg is getting some updates in the New Year.

The entire Central Library will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 8 for painting, but Mary Golden Hughes, the Director of Advancement for MRL, encourages people to utilize the other six library branches in Bridgewater, Broadway, Elkton, Grottoes, Luray, and Shenandoah for their in-person library needs.

The project will be phased over the next few months in hopes of causing little disruption.

When the library reopens on Jan. 10, the Central Library’s main entrance will be closed while the main entrance atrium is painted. Patrons will need to use the entrance on Newman Ave, which will bring them to the upper floor of the library.

“If you’ve lived in the Valley for a long time, you might remember a flashback from the past,” Golden Hughes said. “Our staff will be right there to welcome and greet you.”

In the meantime, children’s Story Times will be temporarily moved to a location inside the Valley Mall.

“We didn’t want our youngest patrons in here dealing with disturbances in their schedules and smelling paint odors,” Golden Hughes said. “ The Valley Mall generously and creatively worked with us to offer a space that we can use. It’s located between Belk and JCPenney department stores.”

Two Story Time sessions will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday, from Jan. 3 through March 3. Children of all ages and their parent or guardian are welcome to the free sessions and are asked to wear a mask.

Story Times at MRL’s six other branches will continue through January as well.

Golden Hughes said in addition to Story Times at the Valley Mall, MRL Reference Librarians will be on location weekly on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Jan. 6 to March 3 to offer “Connect with Tech” help.

Librarians can offer free assistance on digital downloads for electronic readers and audio devices and answer any questions the community may have.

For more information on the MRL Central Library updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.