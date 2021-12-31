Upcoming highway work zones in the Staunton district may affect travel

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district in the coming weeks, starting Jan. 3.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations.

When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Middle River, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Estimated completion January 7.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) and Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Shoulder closures for water-line installation between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 848 (Rankin Lane), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 13.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Friday and Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Estimated completion January 31.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Single-lane traffic between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road). Westbound traffic uses median crossover to share eastbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for westbound bridge replacement with estimated completion in summer 2022.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control just north of Route 663 (Island Ford Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 720 (Wissler Road) – Closed until further notice just west of Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) due to damage to Meems Bottom bridge. Follow posted detour.

