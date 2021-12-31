Advertisement

West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s planned 300-mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia. Appalachian Voices is an environmental group that opposes the project.

In a news release, it called the latest permitting decision “contrary to robust evidence that the MVP cannot be built without violating state water quality standards.”

In Virginia, a recent decision by the State Water Control Board to allow the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands has resulted in an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

