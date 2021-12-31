Advertisement

WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz

Photo of Cassie Sheetz
Photo of Cassie Sheetz(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human skeletal remains discovered by hunters, located deep in the Monongahela National Forest in the Northern Seneca Creek area.

Sgt. Teter says based on items located at the scene, they believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz, who was reported missing March 11, 2021 from the Spruce Knob area.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentara RMH gives update on visitation policy
VA Governor Ralph Northam led the commonwealth through many law-changes.
New year brings new laws to the commonwealth
22-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest for child pornography distribution
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting

Latest News

Big & Rich’s Big Kenny and his sidekick Charlie Pennachio find and meet the builders, crafters...
Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage episode filmed in Waynesboro airs this weekend
Big Kenny's Crank It Up Garage Episode BTS
West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
Sentara Healthcare site helps you find COVID-19 testing