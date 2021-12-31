WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human skeletal remains discovered by hunters, located deep in the Monongahela National Forest in the Northern Seneca Creek area.

Sgt. Teter says based on items located at the scene, they believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz, who was reported missing March 11, 2021 from the Spruce Knob area.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

