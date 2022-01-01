Advertisement

2021 In The Valley: A Look Back

The WHSV News team looks back on 2021.
The WHSV News team looks back on 2021.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News team looks back on 2021.

The year began with a vaccine rollout and popular local events remerged after a year off but the pandemic continues as the world adjusts to living a ‘new normal.’

A little girl from Augusta County vanishes: Khaleesi Cuthriell, 3, was reported missing months after she was last seen. Investigators believe she is dead but her remains have not been found. Two people are in custody.

A traffic stop turns tragic in Page County: a community mourns the loss of a police officer and a family mourns the loss of a devoted father and grandfather.

Virginia had a historic election in 2021 and voters chose Republican Glenn Youngkin to lead the commonwealth’s executive branch in 2022.

Isabella Marcellino spends each week bringing us her “Tell Me Something Good” segment. Take a look back at some of the highlights.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

