Advertisement

DHHR warning of spam text messages

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text messages.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text messages.

The DHHR says the texts asks individuals to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC.

They also say they will never ask for personal information via text message, and that the message should be deleted immediately.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Middle River Regional Jail
MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Traffic to watch out for New Year’s Eve
Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge

Latest News

Middle River Regional Jail
MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve
JMU women's basketball
Women’s sports on the rise in the Valley
The WHSV News team looks back on 2021.
2021 In The Valley: A Look Back
Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations
Local bars prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations