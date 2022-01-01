Advertisement

MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve

Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -According to Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ), a 41-year-old male has died by “apparent suicide.”

According to jail officials, on Friday, Dec. 31, a Housing Unit Officer found the inmate with a blanket tied around his neck.

Staff began performing CPR and life-saving measures.

Officials said 911 was called and life-saving measures continued until a decision was made to stop.

The inmate was taken to MRRJ on Dec. 29, and was being held without bond.

He was facing charges for kidnapping by force, possession of firearm while protection order in effect, and two counts of protection order violation, among others.

A court date was set for Feb. 2, 2022.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and MRRJ are conducting reviews.

