Warm weekend then here comes winter

SATURDAY (New Year’s Day): A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers for the morning, tapering off by early afternoon in the Valley. Scattered showers will be around all day in West Virginia but will be on/off and no washout. Turning warm for the afternoon as we will have some range in temperatures. Highs in the low 60s across West Virginia and any locations north of US-33 in Virginia. Highs more in the mid 60s for places such as Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Rockingham and Augusta County. Breezy at times throughout the day, especially in our West Virginia locations. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph in West Virginia.

Turning completely cloudy for the evening with another batch of rain arriving. Temperatures will stay very mild in the 60s. We will see scattered showers throughout the night on/off. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Valley, 40 mph for our West Virginia locations.

SUNDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s under cloudy skies, Skies will stay cloudy throughout the day as it will stay warm and windy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds gusting up to 25-30 mph in the Valley, above 30 mph in West Virginia.

A nice evening as temperatures begin to plummet. We will start out in the 50s around sunset, but drop into the 40s mid-evening. Cloudy to start with rain showers arriving just before midnight. There is a system of interest to the south of us for Sunday night. We’ll likely see some snow showers after midnight as temperatures continue to fall. Overall, it will depend on the track of the system and how fast temperatures drop. There is a possibility of the system staying to far south or seeing mainly rain showers if temperatures stay warm. Stay tuned because a lot could change with this. Any sort of accumulation is more likely across the Alleghenies and south of US 33. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Staying windy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: A cold start to the new work week as temperatures will slowly creep out of the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies early with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Staying cold and windy with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will mainly stay in the 20s. Winds gusting to 25-30 mph in the Valley, above 30 mph in West Virginia. Clear skies overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds. A cold start to the day with temperatures eventually rising into the 30s. A chilly day but warmer than Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and staying cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

