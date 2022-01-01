Women’s sports on the rise in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the new year rolls around, female athletes in the Valley continue to set goals on and off the playing field.

Women make up 40% of all athletes yet women’s sports receive only 4% of media coverage.

Women’s sports are slowly gaining traction with the help of televised events such as the Women’s College World Series. In June, the Dukes made a historic run to the WCWS, where they took down top-seeded Oklahoma. The matchup was the most-viewed Game 1 in the history of college softball.

In November, JMU women’s basketball opened its season with a statement victory over Virginia. And for the first time, every game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be aired on a nationally televised ESPN broadcast.

“Women’s sports are on the way up,” said JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan. “With more opportunities and more exposure, we are seeing a positive trajectory in the growth of women’s athletics.”

JMU women’s basketball is back in action next Friday as the Dukes face William & Mary at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

