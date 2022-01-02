Advertisement

Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022

First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:53 a.m. on Jan. 1, Augusta Health welcomed its first baby of 2022!

Elliana Rae was born at 8 lbs., 11 oz. and is 22 inch. long.

According to Augusta Health, Elliana’s first name was suggested by one of her grandfathers and her middle name is in honor of her other grandfather.

The hospital said parents Autumn and Andrew thought Elliana might become the first baby born in the new year because she was due on Christmas Day, but was born on New Year’s Day instead.

Augusta Health said Elliana was delivered by Dr. Ami Keatts and nurses Diane and Shelley, and all are doing well.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Middle River Regional Jail
MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge
Traffic to watch out for New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Dean shares ways to pay less at the pump in 2022.
AAA reflects on gas price trends throughout 2021
Christmas Tree file
‘Tis the season... to recycle your Christmas tree
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
UVA doctors discuss Paxlovid, designed to stop future variations of COVID-19