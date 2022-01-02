Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:53 a.m. on Jan. 1, Augusta Health welcomed its first baby of 2022!

Elliana Rae was born at 8 lbs., 11 oz. and is 22 inch. long.

According to Augusta Health, Elliana’s first name was suggested by one of her grandfathers and her middle name is in honor of her other grandfather.

The hospital said parents Autumn and Andrew thought Elliana might become the first baby born in the new year because she was due on Christmas Day, but was born on New Year’s Day instead.

Augusta Health said Elliana was delivered by Dr. Ami Keatts and nurses Diane and Shelley, and all are doing well.

