Advertisement

Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash

Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered Saturday evening at Waynesboro High School to remember the life of a young man who, loved ones say, was larger than life itself.

Friends old and new, family, teachers, and acquaintances shared stories, smiles and tears to remember Ezra Bennett. His friends and family organized a vigil after he lost his life in a car wreck on Christmas Eve.

“We’re gathered here to listen to some music, talk with his friends, gather with his friends, give his friends a chance to come together, and talk about him again. Keep him alive in his memories,” said Bennett’s stepfather Ryan Pickwoad.

Bennett’s cousin, Julia Mayo, said they wanted to keep the event light. She said Ezra would want it like that.

“We’re just here to have fun for him. We don’t want to be sad. We don’t want it to be sad. We want to remember him, but we know that he wouldn’t want us down here being sad. He’d want a party,” Mayo said.

“He was not one for a dull moment,” Pickwoad said.

His loved ones remember him fondly for what made him who he was.

“We’ve got hoodies on. That was his trademark, a hoodie everywhere. Didn’t matter, summertime, wintertime,” said Pickwoad. “100 degrees or ten degrees, he had a hoodie on.”

There was understood footwear to the event, too.

“And tie-dye Crocs. He always wore crocs,” said Mayo.

Pickwoad laughed, adding, “We’ve got crocs, hoodies, and tie-dye.”

They said Bennett’s life was too short, but the crowd that gathered proves he was loved deeply, and said he gave that same love back.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Middle River Regional Jail
MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve
Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday
Big & Rich’s Big Kenny and his sidekick Charlie Pennachio find and meet the builders, crafters...
Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage episode filmed in Waynesboro airs this weekend

Latest News

First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
Dean shares ways to pay less at the pump in 2022.
AAA reflects on gas price trends throughout 2021
Christmas Tree file
‘Tis the season... to recycle your Christmas tree
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
UVA doctors discuss Paxlovid, designed to stop future variations of COVID-19