Community members hold new year’s gathering to honor Khaleesi Cuthriell

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered at the East Side Grocery Store on Route 340 in Augusta County Saturday evening to raise awareness for and honor Khaleesi Cuthriell, a 3-year-old girl presumed to be dead.

The group, Justice for Khaleesi, held a new year’s gathering with posters and purple lights, and they say they will be holding events like this one once a month.

They are also asking for the community’s help in finding a permanent spot to place the banners and flowers for Khaleesi until she has a final resting spot.

