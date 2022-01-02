First snow of the season arriving Sunday overnight

(WHSV) - Temperatures have been really warm for the past few days, but winter makes a sudden return starting Sunday overnight. Our first snowstorm of the season will be here with several inches of snow.

Sunday Evening - Cloudy skies after sunset with temperatures still in the 50s. As we head through the evening, temperatures will begin to drop into the 40s for the evening. Rain showers will begin to arrive over our entire area late in the evening before midnight. There will be no issue driving this evening, roads just may get a little slippery as rain starts to fall. Breezy at times through the evening.

Sunday Overnight - Rain showers will turn into all snow north to south between midnight and 2am. A change over to snow will first impact the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley as temperatures will be cooler at the time with the cold front passing. The ground will be more vulnerable to snow in these areas, but snow will be less intense. We will then see rain changeover to snow across Pendleton County, Rockingham County, and Harrisonburg before arriving for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

Temperatures at snowfall will start out in the mid to upper 30s. The ground will be very warm from the mild temperatures we’ve experienced the past few days. Visibility will start to go down as snow begins to fall along with the wind picking up. Wind could gust up to 30 mph during the overnight. As we head into the late overnight, a heavier snow will come down which will really impact temperatures and drop them below freezing. Snow is going to be intense enough to overcome a warmer ground. A moderate snow, heavy at times heading into the morning.

*A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday.

Monday Morning - Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall across our viewing area with snow tapering off across the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley around 8-9am. The farther south and east you are, the longer you will hold on to snow. Snow should taper off for all of us by 10am. Roads will be very slick and slushy and visibility will be very low for the early morning. Winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph.

Monday Afternoon: Clouds will decrease quickly across our area and we will actually have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be rather cold, limiting any kind of melting. Highs top out in the low to mid 30s. Wind begins to taper by the late afternoon. A frigid Monday night will freeze anything that has melted.

Snowfall: All of area will receive some sort of snowfall through Monday morning. The further north and west you are, the lower the snow accumulation. 1-3 inches will fall across our West Virginia counties and Shenandoah County and northern Rockingham County. Most of our area will receive 3 to 5 inches as we will be seeing more intense snow falling with this system. The highest totals will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains including Shenandoah National Park and Afton Mountain where 4-8 inches of snow will fall. Accumulation will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces but roads will have enough accumulation to cause treacherous travel with slushy snow on the pavement.

Several inches of snow will fall across our area Sunday overnight into Monday morning (WHSV)

What could change?: This low pressure system’s position is critical in determining intensity of snowfall. A track further south was expected until this morning, which is why forecasted snowfall totals have gone up. If the system were to stay farther south, lighter accumulations would occur. A more northern track than what we expected will bring even more snowfall.

Temperatures could take their time to cool down. If this were the case, the changeover would be later in the night with less of a window for accumulation. Temperatures cooling slower than expected will lower totals, but if it cools very fast, snow totals will be higher.

Stay tuned for updated information by checking out the WHSV Weather App, our website, and our 6:00 and 11:00 shows.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.