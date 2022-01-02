SVEC: reminders in the event of a power outage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With winter weather in the forecast, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) says outages are possible, and it’s important to know what to do in the event of one.

SVEC says there are several ways to report a power outage:

Online: www.svec.coop

Mobile: on the free MySVEC app

By phone: 1-800-234-7832

Do not report outages through social media.

SVEC says it is important to remember to not attempt to clear trees and other debris from power lines and avoid contact with downed power lines. Note the location, and report it to SVEC at 1-800-234-7832.

SVEC says it is also a good idea to prepare a home outage kit in case there are prolonged outages, including items like:

Flashlights and extra batteries

A battery-operated radio

Candles or lanterns and matches

An alternate source of heat

Canned or packaged foods

Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking)

Disposable plates and utensils

Camp stove or other emergency cooking device

Extra blankets or sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher

First aid kit

In the event of an outage, SVEC says crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, first working in areas that will bring the most people back on.

