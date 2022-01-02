Advertisement

SVEC: reminders in the event of a power outage

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With winter weather in the forecast, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) says outages are possible, and it’s important to know what to do in the event of one.

SVEC says there are several ways to report a power outage:

  • Online: www.svec.coop
  • Mobile: on the free MySVEC app
  • By phone: 1-800-234-7832

Do not report outages through social media.

SVEC says it is important to remember to not attempt to clear trees and other debris from power lines and avoid contact with downed power lines. Note the location, and report it to SVEC at 1-800-234-7832.

SVEC says it is also a good idea to prepare a home outage kit in case there are prolonged outages, including items like:

  • Flashlights and extra batteries
  • A battery-operated radio
  • Candles or lanterns and matches
  • An alternate source of heat
  • Canned or packaged foods
  • Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking)
  • Disposable plates and utensils
  • Camp stove or other emergency cooking device
  • Extra blankets or sleeping bags
  • Fire extinguisher
  • First aid kit

In the event of an outage, SVEC says crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service, first working in areas that will bring the most people back on.

