‘Tis the season... to recycle your Christmas tree

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For anyone still hanging on to their real Christmas trees, the City of Staunton can come pick it up.

The city crew will come get your Christmas tree Wednesday, Jan. 5, so the Augusta County Landfill can turn into mulch to be reused.

Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works for the City of Staunton, said there are two main reasons to let the city take your tree.

First, it’s simple.

“A Christmas tree is a little too big to fit into a trash can or a trash bag. So, if you don’t put it out for us to take, that’s something you’re going to have to deal with yourself,” Johnston said.

Additionally, it’s a “green” decision that helps the operation of the Augusta County Landfill.

“Giving it to us, we’ll make sure it gets used as part of the Augusta County Landfill’s diversion program and doesn’t just end up in the landfill with the rest of the trash,” Johnston said.

Trash volume increases in the winter, especially after Christmas with the disposal of boxes and wrapping paper, so it’s good to take initiative to make eco-friendly choices.

“Every day is a good day to keep something out of the landfill. Certainly, there’s more things out there this week than perhaps this time last week,” Johnston said.

Johnston said they’re not able to take lights, tinsel, ornaments or other accessories with the trees.

