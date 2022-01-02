Advertisement

‘Tis the season... to recycle your Christmas tree

Christmas Tree file
Christmas Tree file(CNN)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For anyone still hanging on to their real Christmas trees, the City of Staunton can come pick it up.

The city crew will come get your Christmas tree Wednesday, Jan. 5, so the Augusta County Landfill can turn into mulch to be reused.

Jeff Johnston, Director of Public Works for the City of Staunton, said there are two main reasons to let the city take your tree.

First, it’s simple.

“A Christmas tree is a little too big to fit into a trash can or a trash bag. So, if you don’t put it out for us to take, that’s something you’re going to have to deal with yourself,” Johnston said.

Additionally, it’s a “green” decision that helps the operation of the Augusta County Landfill.

“Giving it to us, we’ll make sure it gets used as part of the Augusta County Landfill’s diversion program and doesn’t just end up in the landfill with the rest of the trash,” Johnston said.

Trash volume increases in the winter, especially after Christmas with the disposal of boxes and wrapping paper, so it’s good to take initiative to make eco-friendly choices.

“Every day is a good day to keep something out of the landfill. Certainly, there’s more things out there this week than perhaps this time last week,” Johnston said.

Johnston said they’re not able to take lights, tinsel, ornaments or other accessories with the trees.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Middle River Regional Jail
MRRJ inmate died by apparent suicide on New Year’s Eve
Augusta Health Patient Entrance (FILE)
Local hospitals report a COVID-positive inpatient surge
Comedy legend Betty White told People magazine she tries to always find the positive in any...
Betty White shares her secrets for a long, happy life ahead of centennial birthday
Big & Rich’s Big Kenny and his sidekick Charlie Pennachio find and meet the builders, crafters...
Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage episode filmed in Waynesboro airs this weekend

Latest News

First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
Dean shares ways to pay less at the pump in 2022.
AAA reflects on gas price trends throughout 2021
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
UVA doctors discuss Paxlovid, designed to stop future variations of COVID-19