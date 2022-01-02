VDOT, state police warn drivers ahead of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation are urging drivers to prepare for a winter storm that could have impacts across the state Monday.

If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, state police are asking you to do so until VDOT has an opportunity to treat and clear roadways.

Crews are working now to prepare and load equipment before reporting early Monday morning. Once precipitation begins, crews will work in 24-hour operations until all roads are safe and passable.

Crews will be plowing where accumulations reach 2 inches. Icy patches will be treated with salt to help melt ice and sand to enhance traction for drivers.

Additional Safety Service Patrol (SSP) vehicles will be on the interstates during peak travel times to assist with traffic incidents. Extra Transportation Operations Center staff members will be working to coordinate incidents with SSP operators and law enforcement officials.

“VDOT has a plan in place and we’re asking Richmond District residents to also plan ahead,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Ask yourself if you really need to drive – and if you do, remember to make safety your top priority. It’s also a good idea to refresh your memory on safe driving tips.”

Tips for drivers

· The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

· Delay Monday travel if possible. Slushy roads can still be dangerous for drivers.

· If drivers stay off the roads during a storm, transportation workers and public safety officials are better able to plow roadways and respond to emergency needs quicker.

· If you must drive, give snow plows plenty of room (at least 100 feet) and don’t pass them.

· Give all vehicles extra following distance during snow.

· Melted snow presents another dangerous challenge: Ice. Refreeze is possible Monday night. Drivers should assume ice is present on the road if temperatures are below freezing and precipitation is present on the roadway.

· Be extra careful in areas which tend to freeze first, including bridges, shaded areas, overpasses, curves and turns.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.