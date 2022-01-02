Winter arrives in big fashion

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies for the early evening as temperatures begin to drop into the 40s with a cold front passing. Low pressure to the south of us will bring rain showers at first to the area before midnight.

For the overnight hours, temperatures will continue to drop until we are in the upper 20s to low 30s by morning. Rain showers will change to all snow from north to south around midnight-2am. Wind picks up as well overnight, with gusts up to 30 mph. Snow will be heavy at times through the early morning. Despite the ground being so warm, snow will accumulate, as snow will be intense at times. Very low visibility for the overnight. If you need to be out, be ready for rapidly changing conditions, especially driving.

MONDAY: Starting out the morning with heavy snow continuing to fall until around 9am. Temperatures will be just below freezing by this point as snow continues to accumulate. The morning commute will be very tricky with low visibility, heavy snow, and gusty winds up to 30 mph. We are looking at 1-3 inches of snow our West Virginia, along with Shenandoah County. 3-5 inches of snow anticipated for the rest of the area with the exception of the Blue Ridge. The Blue Ridge Mountains will deliver the heaviest snow totals of 4-8 inches.

Skies will begin to clear by the late morning and into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine arriving for the late afternoon. Temperatures staying cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Windy especially early in the day with it subsiding through the afternoon. For the evening, we will have clear skies around and any snow still on the ground will freeze over as it becomes bitter cold with overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day with a few passing clouds. A cold start to the day with temperatures eventually rising into the 30s. A chilly day but warmer than Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and staying cool. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

