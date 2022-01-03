City of Harrisonburg advises residents to stay off roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to current weather conditions, the City of Harrisonburg is urging all drivers to remain home and off roadways until road conditions improve.

Due to heavy falling snow and high winds, drivers may experience whiteout conditions and a high number of wrecks have already been reported Monday morning.

Some local roads are currently rated Severe due to dangerous conditions. Unless it’s an emergency, city officials ask you to please stay off the roads and allow snow removal teams and first responders to do their job safely.

.@HarrisonburgPD urging you to stay off the roads as much as possible. — Kyle Rogers (@WHSVKyle) January 3, 2022

