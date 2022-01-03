Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg advises residents to stay off roads

A sidewalk in downtown Harrisonburg.
A sidewalk in downtown Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to current weather conditions, the City of Harrisonburg is urging all drivers to remain home and off roadways until road conditions improve.

Due to heavy falling snow and high winds, drivers may experience whiteout conditions and a high number of wrecks have already been reported Monday morning.

Some local roads are currently rated Severe due to dangerous conditions. Unless it’s an emergency, city officials ask you to please stay off the roads and allow snow removal teams and first responders to do their job safely.

