Community Spotlight: Children’s Clothes Closet

“We realized that there was a need for families who didn’t get assistance but were working and just needed a little extra help, and we found that children clothing was our niche,” Artie Frederick, Director of the Children’s Clothes Closet, said.

The ministry started at McGaheysville UMC, but due to its growth, has since expanded to its own building on Smithland Road next to Cedar Grove UMC.

From newborns to high schoolers, The Children’s Clothes Closet has clothes, shoes and supplies for anyone who needs them. Once a month, kids are able to shop around and pick out a few outfits to take home for free.

“We were called. Christ told us, in his Word, that we are to love each other, love Him first, but then love others,” Frederick said. “We have been given that ability to help, and that’s why we’re here.”

And while having clothes to stay warm in the winter is important, The Children’s Clothes closet is open year-round so kids can feel their best no matter the season.

“If they can go to school and feel good about themselves, that makes a difference in their work, their attitude, and it also helps their family,” Frederick said.

The Children’s Clothes closet has around 300 families registered, and it is helping more than 600 kids in the area.

“Families that come to us are so appreciative, and they bring back. They’ll get clothing, and when their kids outgrown them, they bring them back, and we wash them, tag them and hang them again,” Frederick said.

Some things the clothing closet always needs is new underwear, gently used socks and pants for boys sizes 6 through 8, and diapers.

“That is a real need for families that are working because it’s $70 to $90 a month to purchase diapers for a child,” Frederick explained.

They could also use more volunteers so they can be open more often, as they’re looking to expand this year.

“We’re hoping to get a storage building. We really have outgrown our space here. We would like to have more space for strollers, baby cribs, things that people need,” Frederick said.

If you would like to help out the Children’s Clothes Closet, or get involved, you can go to their website missioncentralharrisonburgva.com.

You can also find some of the other ways they’re serving the community, like through their Equipment for Caring ministry.

