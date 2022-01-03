Delays and closings in the Valley due to snow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the inclement weather, James Madison University will closed Monday, January 3.

Online classes will still be held as regularly scheduled. Students should contact their instructor regarding in-person classes.

Saturday, January 8 will be the official university make-up day for classes missed. Students with questions should contact their instructor.

All of the Augusta County Courts will open Monday at noon. Any hearings that were scheduled for Monday morning will be rescheduled.

Augusta/Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations and Augusta General District Court will be closed Monday.

The weather has also caused the closing of some Augusta Health offices and Monday’s scheduled vaccination clinic. Waynesboro and Staunton Urgent Cares and Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders are open. The entire list is located here and is updated as needed.

