Despite snow ending, impacts continue

(WHSV) - The snow has wrapped up across the area, but the hazardous roads, cold, and wind will continue to make today treacherous.

*A First Alert Weather Day continues for today.

Monday Afternoon: Clouds will decrease quickly across our area and we will actually see more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be very cold, limiting much melting. Highs top out in the lower 30s. Strong winds will continue at 10-20mph with gusts 25-30mph at times. This will lead to continued blowing snow at times today, which will reduce visibility if you’re out driving, which we highly advise against. Wind begins to taper by the late afternoon. A frigid Monday night will freeze anything that has melted.

Hazards: Roads will continue to be snow covered this afternoon until they are plowed by road crews. Any roads that are left untouched, especially shaded roads, will remain snow covered all afternoon. This is especially true in areas that saw the most snow. Please stay off the roads this afternoon if you don’t have to be out! Strong winds will continue this afternoon, which will increase the risk for some power outages. Also, as we go overnight with clear skies and calming winds, we will have temperatures plummet quickly after sunset. Any melting from exposed blacktop surfaces will quickly refreeze and black ice will be a huge concern overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Snow Totals: As expected, Augusta County saw our highest amounts today, with some spots seeing 9 inches. Elsewhere, a large swatch of 4-8″ accumulated across the area. Below is a list of unofficial totals being reported to the National Weather Service, as well as WHSV.

Here are unofficial snow totals from Monday morning (WHSV)

