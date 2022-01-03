MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy snow this morning, accumulating several inches. Roads will become treacherous, especially as the snow picks up in intensity. Yes, this will overcome the warmer road temperatures despite the very warm stretch we just had. We will continue to see snow steadily fall through the morning. Snow will begin to taper in our northern areas first at around mid-morning, then eventually ending last in Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton. All snow will be out of the area by noon.

Snowfall: 1-3 inches for Grant, Hardy, northern Shenandoah, and northern Pendleton Counties. 3-5 inches for northern Rockingham, much of Pendleton, southern Shenandoah, and northern Page Counties. Then, generally 4-8″ for areas south of Route 33 with locally heavier amounts. We will see snow accumulate on grassy surfaces first, but it will eventually accumulate on roadways, which will make for very hazardous travel. Avoid being on the roads this morning if at all possible. Windy through the early afternoon with winds gusting to 30 mph. Low visibility for the morning commute. Some power outages possible with a heavy wet snow and wind.

Skies will begin to clear by in the early afternoon hours. Becoming more sunny later in the afternoon. Temperatures staying cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wind especially subsiding through the afternoon.

Clear skies for the evening and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Clear skies stick around for the overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid teens. Any melted snow will refreeze making things really icy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Roads will likely still be treacherous and icy. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with some snow melt as temperatures reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy at times.

Partly cloudy for the evening and very cold with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Skies turn mostly cloudy as the night progresses with lows in the low to mid 20s. Re-freezing of snow/ice.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the 20s. Very cold. Still some icy roads in the morning. A warmer day overall but staying cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy at times.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. More sun than clouds for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon. Very cold all day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Frigid overnight with lows in the low to mid teens.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very cold. Temperatures in the teens and 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon will a few passing clouds. Still cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

