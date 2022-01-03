Heavy snow for Monday morning

(WHSV) - Despite the very warm stretch lately, we are going to see heavy, wet snow this morning, accumulating several inches.

*A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today.

Monday Morning - Moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall across our viewing area with snow tapering off across the Potomac Highlands and Northern Valley around 8-9am. The farther south and east you are, the longer you will hold on to snow. Snow will end by noon for the entire area. Roads will become snow covered, especially with heavy bands of snow. Avoid travel if at all possible! We’ll also have strong winds today, which will make for very low visibility this morning. The heavy, wet snow, combined with the strong winds will make power outages possible today.

Monday Afternoon: Clouds will decrease quickly across our area and we will actually have plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be rather cold, limiting any kind of melting. Highs top out in the low to mid 30s. Wind begins to taper by the late afternoon. A frigid Monday night will freeze anything that has melted.

Snowfall: Everyone will see accumulating snow today. In general, the further north you live, the less you’ll see with our highest snow totals in our southern areas. We are expecting 1-3 inches for Grant, Hardy, and northern Shenandoah Counties. 3-5″ for areas north of Route 33 through southern Shenandoah, northern Page, northern Rockingham, and much of Pendleton Counties. We’ve expanded the swath of 4-8″ to areas south of Route 33, but keep in mind that the highest of these totals will be in southern Augusta County and along the higher ridges in the Blue Ridge.

We've updated our totals for Monday (WHSV)

Hazards: Roads will become snow-covered as the morning moves along, especially with the heavier bands that move through the region. Please avoid travel this morning, as accumulating snow and low visibility will make for very hazardous travel. There is also the potential for power outages today with heavy wet snow accumulating on power lines combined with the stronger winds.

