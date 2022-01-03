Advertisement

Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation

Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, December 31, 2021, at approximately 2:01 p.m., staff at the Middle River Regional Jail responded to the intake section of the jail for a report of an inmate who had hung himself in a holding cell, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Middle River Regional Jail staff immediately responded, released the male from the bind, contacted 911 for rescue assistance, and began lifesaving efforts with CPR and the deployment of an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

Augusta County Fire Rescue and the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad responded to Middle River Regional Jail and continued lifesaving efforts to no avail, the release also stated.

At 2:39 pm the 41-year-old inmate was pronounced dead. The deceased inmate has been identified as Steven Dale Moran, 41, of Greenville, Virginia.

Moran was being held without bond as a result of his arrest on numerous warrants on December 28, 2021. This apparent suicide is being investigated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

