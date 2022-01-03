Livable Cville asking Charlottesville City Council to make 5th Street safer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group is asking Charlottesville City Council to make 5th Street safer, after a fatal crash took place on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Livable Cville is calling on deputy city manager Sam Sanders and Charlottesville City Council to make some pretty big changes.

It wants to reduce the speed limit from 45 to 40 miles per hour, install intersection warning signs and make signal improvements.

On January 2, they met on the 5th Street median to make their voices heard.

One event attendee, Scott McNabb, moved into his Charlottesville home on 5th Street in 1998.

“This is very personal place for me because of being here so long and I’ve had a lot of concerns especially with traffic,” McNabb said.

“I hope that all these things are done within 6 months, and then we can start talking about some more substantial changes down the road that involve more significant financial investments,” Matthew Gillikin with Livable Cville said.

Gillikin says this is the sixth accident on this road in the last six years.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.