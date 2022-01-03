Riverside Family Support preparing to launch ‘Undercover Pantry’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverside Family Support in Harrisonburg is partnering with the Adagio House and they are preparing to launch a new monthly program to help families in need around the community.

The agency will host its ‘Undercover Pantry’ for the first time on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

They will provide a monthly supply of free menstrual products and diapers to families who sign up online ahead of time.

Riverside’s director Carrie Landis hopes the pantry will fill a need for families in the community living on a tight budget.

“There are places you can get food. There are places you can get gas vouchers. There are people that will pay your electric bill, but there is not a place to get a menstrual product in a free capacity in Harrisonburg, so to take away one more stability barrier for those in our community is the main goal,” said Landis.

The pantry will handout the products on the first Wednesday of every month at their office at 420 East Market Street in Harrisonburg.

“If you don’t have transportation, we have a bus stop out front. We also will deliver and we’re hoping that it will be sort of a drive-thru process. You’ll arrive, you’ll give us your name, and we’ll give you your bag that should be prepared from signing up prior to the pantry,” said Landis.

The pantry is just part of Riverside’s mission to help families in need.

“Riverside provides in-home services to families in our community. Our main goal is to keep families together, so we offer prevention for families who need some support with stability and parent education,” said Landis.

