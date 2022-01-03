SVEC provides outage update for Monday

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - As of 11 a.m. Monday, about 1,250 members are without power in SVEC’s service area. You can find an approximation of the outages, by locality, listed below:

Augusta County: 97

Page County: 638

Rockingham County: 64

Warren County: 436

For real-time updates, visit the Outage Center.

SVEC crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. Members are encouraged to report outages online in the Outage Center, over the MySVEC app or by calling 1-800-234-7832.

Estimates for restoration are posted online and in the app, when available.

