Valley RC Flying Club hosts first event of the new year

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley RC Flying Club took to the skies for their first flying event of the new year on Sunday, hosting their annual ‘Icy Carb’ event to kick off 2022.

“We come out to get together on the first day of the year that we can fly and it’s called ‘Icy Carb’ because typically in January it’s really cold and because of how the engines run that causes some of the carburetors to ice up,” said Kevin Grapes, president of the Valley RC Flying Club.

A number of remote control plane enthusiasts came out to fly at the club’s field across from the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

The club holds a number of events throughout the year that are free and open to spectators and draw people from across the state, and they hope that these events that sometimes draw hundreds of spectators will help them meet their biggest goal for 2022.

“It’s a goal for a lot of clubs, is to increase our membership. Try to expand their base and get more people interested, and by having the events that’s one way we do it, but it’s really hard for us to expand our membership,” said Grapes.

Like many other clubs and organizations, the RC Flying Club has had to social distance during events and adjust some of what they do throughout the pandemic.

The club currently has around 50 members.

You can learn more about the club and its upcoming events here.

