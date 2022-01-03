VCU postponing non-emergency procedures as COVID-19 cases climb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU health is pausing non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require a hospital bed effective immediately.

In a release today, VCU says its hospital and emergency department remain open. All impacted patients will be contacted.

The move comes in an effort to protect patients and slow the spread of COVID-19.

All essential and urgent surgeries will continue as scheduled.

