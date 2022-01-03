Advertisement

VCU postponing non-emergency procedures as COVID-19 cases climb

The postponements come in an effort to protect patients and slow the spread of COVID-19.
The postponements come in an effort to protect patients and slow the spread of COVID-19.(Capital News Service)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU health is pausing non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require a hospital bed effective immediately.

In a release today, VCU says its hospital and emergency department remain open. All impacted patients will be contacted.

The move comes in an effort to protect patients and slow the spread of COVID-19.

All essential and urgent surgeries will continue as scheduled.

