Advertisement

VDOT asks drivers to avoid portion of I-64 due to trees blocking road

The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from...
The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 between Charlottesville and Goochland while crews remove large trees from the roadway.

The department says the fallen trees are preventing snowplows from clearing the interstate from Exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.

Drivers are asked to avoid travel on I-64 from Charlottesville through Goochland County.

“Please postpone non-essential travel,” said VDOT in a release. “Crews are working on I-64 east of Charlottesville to remove large trees that are blocking the highway & preventing plows from clearing the interstate.”

VDOT says U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) is an alternate route, but VDOT advises postponing non-essential travel until the storm passes and roads are clear.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Accumulated snow will continue to impact the area this afternoon
Despite snow ending, impacts continue
First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week