VDOT: Avoid travel today if possible

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is currently urging against travel while parts of the Valley experience heavy snow.

According to the road maps on 511virginia.org, major roads around the Valley are showing moderate conditions, including Interstate-81. This means snow or ice is covering major portions of the roadway; and they are passable with caution. This condition is seen by a dark blue line on the VDOT road map. Other roads around the Valley are currently seeing minor conditions. This is seen on the map as a light blue line, and means there is potential for icy patches or snow on the roadway.

VDOT says if you need to hit the road today, make sure you clean off your vehicle entirely before you start driving. While driving, move slow and be cautious of other drivers, as well as VDOT crews working on the roads.

There are several crashes and disabled vehicles currently on Interstate-81 and on secondary roads around the Valley, due to the weather conditions. Before heading out, be sure to check Virginia road conditions in your area, at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Virginia State Police asks you do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.

