Advertisement

Virus cases, hospitalizations surge in West Virginia

The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases for the first time, doing so on three consecutive...
The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases for the first time, doing so on three consecutive days, including a record 2,564 on Friday.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases have skyrocketed 72% in West Virginia and hospitalizations have surged over the past week as the omicron variant starts to take a firm hold in the state.

According to state figures, there were more than 11,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide last week, shattering the one-week record of 9,587 set in mid-September.

The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases for the first time, doing so on three consecutive days, including a record 2,564 on Friday.

Active cases have more than doubled since Dec. 24. The number of people hospitalized for the virus hit 721 on Monday, up 29% since Christmas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulated snow will continue to impact the area this afternoon
Despite snow ending, impacts continue
First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 7,967 over holiday weekend
The Waynesboro YMCA. (FILE)
Gyms prep for influx of new members amid COVID-19 surge
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina