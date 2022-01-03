Advertisement

VSP responding to hundreds of crashes and struck vehicles

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As snow, sleet and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia Monday, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.

State police have reportedly responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.

State police is still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168 mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.

From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:

  • Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
  • Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes

If you must travel during the storm:

  • Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
  • Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.
  • Use your headlights - in rain AND snow.
  • Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
  • Buckle Up.
  • Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
  • Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.

