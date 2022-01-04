Augusta County family shows what a snow day looks like on their farm

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday’s winter weather gave some people the day off, but not everyone. For Matt Hickey and his family, as soon as the snow stopped, the work began on their farm.

“As soon as it quit, we immediately got hay out to the cattle so they can either bed in it or eat,” Hickey said.

After growing up farming, the Hickey Family knows a thing or two about dealing with the winter weather. Hickey said by eating, cows and horses warm themselves up from the inside out.

“These animals are designed by mother nature to be able to take extreme weather. If we were to go put our hands on one right now, they’re gonna be wet on top but dry on the bottom,” Hickey said.

When it snows, Hickey said the farm comes first.

“The cows take priority in the snow. We want to make sure they have enough bedding to lay in to get out of the snow, make sure they have enough feed and water, and got to keep their water from freezing. All the stuff they’ll need to take care of themselves. Everything else is secondary to that,” Hickey said.

There’s a lot to get done, but he said it’s just what they do.

“Farmers are out here every day, 365, rain, snow, sleet, whatever, making sure their cattle are fed, making sure their stock is fed,” Hickey said. “It’s an everyday thing. We absolutely love it. If we didn’t love it we wouldn’t be doing it. One of the best times for me to be feeding cows is in the snow. I don’t know why, I just really love it.”

Hickey said the snow will help water the ground, which is needed after a dry summer.

They will continue laying extra hay and watching the water for freezing.

