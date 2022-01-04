Advertisement

CDC recommends Pfizer booster at 5 months, additional primary dose for certain immunocompromised children

File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday it is updating its recommendation for when many people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from six months to five months for people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. 

This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot five months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), has not changed, according to the CDC.

Additionally, consistent with prior recommendation for adults, CDC is recommending that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. 

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

The following is a statement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people.

Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19.

If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can. Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue.”

