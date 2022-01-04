Advertisement

Central Virginia counties opening warming stations

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Multiple counties in central Virginia are providing warming stations to help people get out of the cold.

Fluvanna County: Fluvanna County High School at 918 Thomas Jefferson Parkway opened Tuesday, Jan. 4, and is expected to stay open as needed. You are encouraged to bring your own chargers, snacks, medication, and bedding if you plan to stay overnight. Face masks are required while inside. Call 434-591-1995 if you have questions.

Greene County: Stanardsville Fire Department at 275 Celt Road is open and is available for overnight shelter. Cots and blankets are being provided by the Red Cross. Snacks, water, and Gatorade will be provided, as well as masks and hand sanitizer. Bring additional blankets and pillows for your convenience, as well as food (microwave is available). You may also charge electronics, stop by for food, and/or fill water containers. No pets. Call 540-219-3534 if you have questions and/or require transportation.

Louisa County: Holly Grove Fire Department at 143 Factory Mill Road.

Madison County: Madison Firehouse at 1223 N. Main Street opened at noon Tuesday. Call 540-948-6660 if you have questions.

Posted by Madison County Emergency Communications on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Orange County: Locust Grove Elementary (31208 Constitution Highway), Prospect Heights Middle (202 Dailey Drive), and Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company (301 E. Baker Street) open at 3 p.m. No pets. No food, cots or medical provided.

Charlottesville: The University of Virginia also offered Newcomb Hall ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Clemons Library (noon - 6 p.m.) for people to use to get warm and charge devices Tuesday.

