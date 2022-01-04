Cold week ahead

TUESDAY: Sunny and frigid this morning with temperatures rising in the 20s. Mainly back and secondary roads will be icy, so use extreme caution, as there will be black ice early. We’ll then start to see a bit more melting today with more sunshine all day. A cold day, but temperatures will rise enough to help melt more snow. Highs today will range depending on the snow pack. Highs in the mid to upper 30s where we still have plenty of snow on the ground. Parts of West Virginia with little to no snow will have highs in the low 40s.

For the evening, temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s. Clouds increase overnight. A very cold night, but not as frigid as last night. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s with the coldest temperatures in areas that still have snow. Black ice will once again be an issue for roads, driveways, sidewalks that had any melting during the day.

WEDNESDAY: A good amount of cloud cover this morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon, but temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 40s which will continue to help with melting snow. Rather breezy into the afternoon as a dry cold front crosses the area, so it will feel colder than the 40s for much of the day.

Clouds stick around for the evening with temperatures falling in the 30s. Winds turn more westerly overnight, and we’ll continue to have a breeze. Low temperatures tonight in the mid to upper 20s, but feeling colder when the breeze picks up.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning and cold with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. We’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds throughout the day, but generally speaking, more clouds than sun through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Overnight, we’re watching another weak system that’s going to be moving through the area. Because this system is moving in overnight, combined with the fact that we’ll likely be on the cold side of the area of low pressure, we are expecting snow showers for tonight. It’s a little too early for numbers, but the potential is there for a trace to a few inches of snow. Again, we’ll keep you updated as we get closer. A cold night regardless with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

FRIDAY: Behind the disturbance that moved through last night, we are in for a very cold day today. Temperatures starting in the 20s with clouds and slowly rising. We’ll keep clouds around through at least the early afternoon with sunshine peeking through at times. A bitterly cold afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A frigid night will follow with clear skies. Low temperatures in the low teens, and a few spot may even dip into single digits.

SATURDAY: Very cold this morning with sunshine and temperatures starting in the teens. Another cold afternoon. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend with highs only climbing into the low to mid 30s. Overnight, a few clouds will move in, so we’ll be cold, but not as frigid. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds quickly increase for this morning. We are watching another system that has the potential to bring more beneficial moisture to the area. For now, we’ll call it scattered showers for the day. Stay tuned as we get closer. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: The system that moved through on Sunday will usher in cooler temperatures to start the work week. A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and slowly rising. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.