Crews respond to structure fire in Keezletown

Harrisonburg Fire Department and departments throughout Rockingham County responded to the scene.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KEEZLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say around 5:30 a.m. fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in Keezletown. Harrisonburg Fire Department and departments throughout Rockingham County responded to the scene.

Officials say when they arrived, flames were visible. Assistant Fire Marshal Tyler Jessup says the bulk of the fire was out by 6 a.m. and then they focused on extinguishing hidden flames within the structure.

“It’s an older home so because of the type of construction it is easy for the fire to move from floor to floor and room to room,” Jessup said.

Jessup said the property is used for Airbnb and no one was inside at the time of the incident. Officials say the home was a total loss.

