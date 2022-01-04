Advertisement

Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia

State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and reroute drivers.(NBC4 Washington)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - For almost 24 hours, The Virginia Department of Transportation has been working to assist drivers who have been stranded on I-95.

Since Monday night, motorists have been asked to avoid the area as additional resources are sent to clear downed trees and disabled vehicles.

Earlier in the day, all southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County were shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, according to NBC4. The area was cleared around 6 p.m. and VDOT says there were no injuries.

About an hour later, the department cautioned drivers in the area as heavy snow continued to back up traffic near Rappahannock River.

Around 9 p.m., drivers were still stuck in both the northbound and southbound lanes in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT says it’s aware and working to reach people. Officials say cameras in the area are down due to power outages, which is limiting their abilities to confirm locations of crashes.

This morning, NBC12 has received new developments regarding the unprecedented traffic.

Around 5:00 a.m., VDOT crews started taking people off at available interchanges to get them from the 50-mile backup to help safely reach stranded motorists and get traffic moving.

This caused Virginia State Police to close I-95 north and south to incoming traffic at Exit 152 (Dumfries) in Prince William County to Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County.

After receiving several calls from viewers about their experience, and expressing concern for loved ones stranded, VDOT released a statement regarding the chaos.

Some drivers reached out to NBC12 saying they have been stuck for over 15 hours with their children, pets, and sleeping in their cars in the frigid temperatures.

Governor Northam released a statement on Twitter regarding the ongoing gridlock on I-95.

NBC12 has also learned that Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is also trapped in the gridlock. Kaine says his office is in touch with VDOT to see how other drivers can be helped.

