Advertisement

Governor-elect Youngkin selects Valley farmer as Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry

Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed...
Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed as the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Matt Lohr will serve as the next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Matt Lohr was raised on a Virginia century family farm in the Shenandoah Valley, according to a press release from Youngkin’s office. As a fifth-generation farmer, he has spent his entire life working for the betterment of the agricultural industry and rural America.

Matt developed his passion for public service and agricultural policy while serving as both a state and national FFA officer before graduating from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education. He has more than 30 years of experience as a professional leader and communicator.

Over the past two years, Matt has served as the Chief of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency with more than 10,000 employees across 3,000 field offices and an operating budget of over $4.5 billion, the release also states.

Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed as the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

His other career experiences include serving as Director of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, teaching middle school agriscience, operating his own leadership development company, and serving as President of Valley Pike Farm, Inc., his family’s farming operation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Middle River Regional Jail
Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation
A look at conditions today from US-29 in Nelson County
VSP responding to 2,000 calls for service, motorists should still avoid roads
Delays and closings in the Valley due to snow

Latest News

New maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia move the home of Rep. Morgan Griffith out of...
Griffith to seek re-election in 9th, with residence now in neighboring district
Congressman Ben Cline issues statement regarding new redistricting map
26th district delegate Tony Wilt
Del. Tony Wilt named Public Safety Chairman
The Supreme Court of Virginia has unanimously approved maps establishing congressional and...
Supreme Court of Virginia signs off on new legislative maps