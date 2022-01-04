Governor-elect Youngkin selects Valley farmer as Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Matt Lohr will serve as the next Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

Matt Lohr was raised on a Virginia century family farm in the Shenandoah Valley, according to a press release from Youngkin’s office. As a fifth-generation farmer, he has spent his entire life working for the betterment of the agricultural industry and rural America.

Matt developed his passion for public service and agricultural policy while serving as both a state and national FFA officer before graduating from Virginia Tech with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education. He has more than 30 years of experience as a professional leader and communicator.

Over the past two years, Matt has served as the Chief of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency with more than 10,000 employees across 3,000 field offices and an operating budget of over $4.5 billion, the release also states.

Matt previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2006-2010 before being appointed as the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

His other career experiences include serving as Director of the Farm Credit Knowledge Center, teaching middle school agriscience, operating his own leadership development company, and serving as President of Valley Pike Farm, Inc., his family’s farming operation.

